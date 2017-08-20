Three-day charity music event to return to Llandudno Promenade … with a new name

Phabstock, now known as TVWstock, will return to Llandudno Promenade for a fifth year on the August Bank Holiday (August 26-28) to raise funds for Llandudno homeless charity, Hope Restored.

The three day event will play host to a variety of musical acts performing a range of genres including rock, pop and indie.

“Glyn Hughes has produced a spectacular line up with musicians who have played Glastonbury, Britain’s major arenas and New York’s Carnegie Hall appearing alongside emerging Welsh Talent and other aspiring bands from across the UK,” said TV Wales chairperson Roger Boon.

The event will be headlined by Grammy nominated American singer songwriter, Rachael Sage.

Sage’s album ‘Choregraophic’ made the top 10 of the US charts and boasts 13 million YouTube hits.

Mr Boon said she had a passion for supporting the homeless and agreed to fly in to do the gig for Hope Restored in Llandudno.

Her appearance has led to a number of other high quality performer signing on for the fundraiser including popular North Wales band Calls of Jupiter, who are refomring for a once off appearance.

With the incease in size of the event TVWales have been forced to significantly increase their infrastructure, providing a larger stage and open marquee to protect the event from the weather.

“This has only been possible through grants from the Town and County Councils and increased contributions from local businesses, particularly ASDA,” Mr Boon said.

Founder of Hope Restored, Brenda Fogg said the homeless charity had been “knocked out by the response” and was hoping the public would respond just as positively to the cause.