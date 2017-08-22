More than 200 cars drive through Snowdonia in Llandudno MG Club rally

More than 200 entrants from across the UK drove through Snowdonia last Sunday on Llandudno MG Car Club’s annual Snowdon Run.

Their route started on Llandudno Promenade, went along the Conwy Valley to Beddgelert, Llanfrothen, Tan-y-Bwlch, Blaenau Ffestiniog, and made a coffee halt at Llechwedd slate caverns, before returning to Llandudno via Penmachno, Capel Garmon, Eglwysbach and Deganwy to West Shore Llandudno, before finishing on the promenade by the bandstand.

The oldest car among the 207 entrants was a 1949 MG TC. The entrant who travelled furthest came from Bournemouth.

A prize was awarded to the competitor who had been on every Snowdon MG Run (24). Next year is the Silver Jubilee so a special event is going to be organised.