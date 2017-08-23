Llandudno's RawFfest proves unique 'amazing experience' for young festival goers

Llandudno played host to the RawFfest youth arts festival on the weekend, the first time the event has ever been held in North Wales.

The festival, which is unique in it is created by young people for young people, was open to 14-25 year-olds with over 100 workshops, events and performances available.

Director of RawFfest GŵylGrai Youth Arts Festival, Ruth Garnault, who supported the team of young creatives to deliver the festival said: “This year the festival has been a great success with everyone having fun together and making the most of great activities.

“Next year we are taking the festival to Cardiff. We hope all the young performers and artists from the North will travel down and experience a equally warm and friendly welcome.”

Festival highlights included a song writing workshop with Hannah Willwood and Kiani Marie and a dramatised poem about Llandudno performed by Sioned Young and Rebecca Horner.

Performer Ms Horner said: “The festival proved an amazing experience, not only in meeting new people who are excited about the arts, but also in developing my own personal work.”

For more information go to the RawFfest website at www.rawffest.wales.