More than 500 runners brighten up for Hospice's annual Colour Run in Llandudno

More than 500 people braved strong winds for St David’s Hospice’s annual Colour Run.

People of all ages and abilities donned brightly coloured outfits and sunglasses to complete the five-kilometre course along the West Shore beach at Llandudno.

Hospice community and event fundraising manager Andy Everley, who organised Sunday’s fun run, said once again the event had been a big hit.

Mr Everley said: “The day was a huge success, with more than 500 people taking part.

“It was clear to see how much fun was had from each person taking part.

“The feedback we have received has all been so positive and resulting in possibly our best Colour Run to date.

“The Colour Run celebrates healthiness, happiness, individuality, and giving back to the community.

“It was fantastic so see so many families take part. Everyone got in the spirit of the day and had fantastic fun”

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all their support.”

Fun-runner Lynne Jones, from Deganwy, said: “We had a fab time with the family at the Colour Run.

“It was such a well-put-together event and for such a great cause.”

All money raised on the day will go towards hospice care for the local community of North West Wales.

For more information about the work of the hospice and its next fundraising event, the Moonlight Memories Walk, go online at www.stdavidshospice.org.uk or call 01492 879058.