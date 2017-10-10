Llandudno Junction youngsters joined by mayor and mayoress for RSPB pond-dipping event

The Mayor and Mayoress of Conwy, Cllr Bill Chapman and Pat Chapman, joined children from a new Llandudno Junction school to open an exciting wetland exploration area at RSPB Conwy.

Pupils from Ysgol Awel y Mynydd primary school were the first to enjoy a pond-dipping session at the nature reserve after a new area was built by RSPB volunteers and local contractor Kehoe Countryside Ltd.

The education area includes a new boardwalk and a wooden seating area where children and families can get together to examine the natural treasures they find living in the pond.

The exploration area was built last winter to allow more children to enjoy the copious wildlife living at RSPB Conwy and to increase the number of events hosted at the popular nature reserve.

Over the spring and summer months, a whole host of wildlife has found its way into the wetland, with newts, frogs, common darter dragonflies and pond-skaters already among the animals enjoying their new home.

The project was funded by players of the National Lottery, through the Big Lottery Fund, and donations from two local families, who were at the opening

Julian Hughes, RSPB Conwy manager said “We would like the nature reserve to be synonymous with active fun in a beautiful location, a place where school groups and families can enjoy a day out in the great outdoors.”

Big Lottery Fund’s Developing Local Knowledge Officer, Gareth Hughes, said: “It’s great to see the local community already benefiting from this project, and I look forward to hearing about many more schools, youth groups and local families discovering the wonders of nature in this wonderful setting”

Mayor of Conwy, Cllr Bill Chapman, said: “The team of staff and volunteers deserve praise for their continual innovation.”

RSPB Conwy is open daily from 9.30am to 5pm. Pond-dipping is a popular activity for children’s birthday parties at the reserve, as well as organised school visits. Bookings are now being taken from schools for the remainder of autumn term and for 2018. Teachers can contact the reserve on 01492 584 091 to arrange a visit, which is free for primary schools in North Wales until July 2018.