Review - Star Wars: The Last Jedi

The wait is finally over and The Last Jedi has finally arrived to return balance to the Star Wars saga.

With arguably as many disappointing Star Wars films as good,The Last Jedi is the film audiences have been waiting for since 1983’s Return of the Jedi - or perhaps since 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back - taking the franchise far, far away from the prequel trilogy.

Director Rian Johnson intimately understands what made the original films so special, and forges a truly refreshing story, rather than opting for fan service or a soft reboot.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few knowing winks to the previous films, but callbacks feel earned rather than tacked on for cheap cheers in a film that emphasises stunning visuals, a rousing soundtrack and a genuinely surprising plot.

It achieves this balance from the very first scene, taking the action back to a rag-tag bunch of charismatic and plucky rebels facing overwhelming odds - just the way it should be.

At the heart of the story is a return to the classic master/student relationships that define the saga, with Daisy Ridley as Rey and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren stealing the show

Driver brings a forceful depth and complex menace to this classic staging of good and evil, sorely missed since the days of Darth Vader and only hinted at in the final moments of Rogue One.

The Empire feels more threatening than it has in a very long time, with Andy Serkis - who fans may recognise as Gollum from the Lord of the Rings - chewing up the scenery as the nefarious Lord Snoke. He really looks like he thoroughly enjoys being evil.

While it does adopt the darker tone of Empire Strikes Back, it’s perhaps the most comic film to date,with some surprising and unexpected slapstick turns and excellent chemistry from newcomers John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron trading admirably with veteran Carrie Fisher.

Particularly - if unexpectedly - welcome are some new puffin like creatures.

It’s in the return of iconic hero Luke Skywalker that anchors the film, with Mark Hamill’s presence as the Jedi master proving just how integral the character has always been to a proper Star Wars tale.

That’s not to say The Last Jedi is perfect. There is a bit of clock watching in the second and final acts and the film can feel mawkish at times, with a particularly jarring chase scene feeling out of place.

But overall, this is the most exhilarating Star Wars movie in 37 years, restoring hope to a franchise that has seemed lost to the dark side for far too long.

Star Wars:The Last Jedi is out now, with multiple showings in 2D and 3D throughout Christmas and into the New Year at Rhyl Vue, the Prestatyn Scala, Cineworld, Llandudno and Theatr Colwyn.