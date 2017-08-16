Council want your views on suitable locations for gypsy and traveller sites in Conwy county

LANDOWNERS, agents and the public are being asked to suggest locations suitable for gypsy and traveller sites.

All local authorities are required to assess the accommodation needs of gypsies and travellers in their area, and to make provision for any needs identified.

Earlier this year Conwy County Borough Council, in association with Denbighshire County Council, carried out a ‘gypsy and traveller accommodation needs assessment’.

This assessment has now been completed and it identifies a need for a transit site within Conwy county.

Based on these findings, the Conwy local development plan includes a specific policy about the council’s commitment to identifying and developing suitable gypsy and traveller sites.

The first step in the process is to carry out a ‘call for gypsy and traveller sites’.

Landowners, agents and the public can suggest possible locations for sites via email to cdll.ldp@conwy.gov.uk, via the Council website at http://conwy.devplan.org.uk/gypsy-and-traveller-sites/or in writing to Strategic Planning and Communities, Library Building, Mostyn Street, Llandudno, LL30 2RP.

The deadline for submitting suggestions is September 22.