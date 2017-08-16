Teenagers likely to be locked up for their part in Mochdre stabbing incident, says judge

Three men, including twins, have now pleaded guilty following an incident at Mochdre last March when a man was stabbed.

Last week Jacko Jones, 18, of Parciau Close, Old Colwyn, admitted wounding with intent.

On Monday his twin brother Marvin Jones of Glan Road, Mochdre, and 19-year-old Leighton Jones, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Caernarfon crown court to the lesser charge of unlawful wounding of 20-year-old Connor Owen.

They appeared via video link from Altcourse remand prison and sentence was adjourned until September 6 to obtain a probation report.

Judge Huw Rees told them: “These are serious matters and you are likely to have sentences of detention in a young offenders’ institution.

“I have adjourned for pre-sentence reports to know much more about you.”