Two fly-tippers jailed for dumping rubbish at North Wales beauty spots fail in appeal attempt

Two persistent fly-tippers who dumped rubbish at North Wales beauty spots – including a nature reserve – have failed in a bid to get out of jail.

Conor Greenwood, formerly of Prestatyn but now of Plymouth, and Paul Parry, of Berth y Glyd, Old Colwyn, left household items strewn across a wide area.

Greenwood, 23 and Parry, 26, were each jailed for 40 weeks at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court in a case brought by Natural Resources Wales.

But their appeal against the prison sentences were rejected at Mold Crown Court.

Judge David Hale, sitting with two magistrates, said that they had been jailed for persistently spreading waste on public land between May and October of last year.

They had a little business advertised on Facebook and by word of mouth attracting customers by their ability to “get rid of stuff”.

But instead of getting rid of it within the regulations they dumped it on the Denbigh Moors and in country lanes. “You put it where you could,” he said.

They had done it up to 12 time and the court took the view it was not local minor damage but caused significant damage without care as to how much it would cost to remove, the inconvenience it would cause or the damage it would do.

“You were just doing it for a quick buck,” the judge told them.

Both appeals were dismissed. The judge said that they had taken into account the fact that Greenwood had before sentence returned to the family home in Plymouth, had started work as a trawlerman and he was helping to care for his sick father and disabled sister.

They had considered carefully whether the court could reflect the progress he had made.

But Parry did not have such mitigation, he was going to have to serve the sentence, and in all justice the court could not suspend the sentence for Greenwood only.

Judge Hale did ask the prosecutor to notify Natural Resources Wales “how badly this case has been prepared for court” and give them some advice.

Greenwood had pleaded guilty to six offences of unlawfully depositing waste with six similar matters taken into consideration.

Parry admitted five similar allegations and five were taken into consideration.