Mochdre firm design teddies that really capture your child's heart

Mums-to-be are being handed a ‘pawfect’ memento of their unborn child’s heartbeat, inside a teddy bear, thanks to an award-winning Mochdre-based toy company.

Be My Bear, which has supplied Harrods, Selfrdges, Butlins, captures the sound of a baby’s heartbeat in the womb, taken during routine ultrasound scans, and places it on a chip inside the bear.

The recording is played by pressing a heart button on the teddy bear, which the parents-to-be take home to treasure and once the baby is born use to help soothe the infant to sleep.

The heartbeat bears are also helping grieving parents whose babies tragically do not survive birth.

New mum and maternity blogger Flo Berry found the bear a perfect way to share the sound of her daughter’s heartbeat with her husband,Neil, who was unable to join her for the scan, training to be a stonemason.

Baby Lottie Rose Berry arrived on June 21 - two weeks early - weighing 6lb and 4oz, and is now doing very well, despite being early. Her heartbeat bear is used to help settle her.

Flo said: “She obviously recognises the sound of the heartbeat as she moves her head to listen and it does help soothe her - as a new mum who’s coping alone that is a real help. I am recommending it to all the mums-to-be that I meet.”

Be My Bear’s business endeavours are being supported by Colwyn Business Improvement District (BID), a non-for-profit social enterprise, aiming to revitalise business communities across Old Colwyn, Mochdre, Rhos and Colwyn Bay, by attracting more visitors, investment and shoppers.

Anna Openshaw, project manager of Colwyn BID, said: “Be My Bear is a terrific company that has thrived and flourished during its 16-year history and it continues to innovative.

“Such a well-respected business provides a welcome boost to the region and we are confident that Be My Bear will continue to go from strength to strength.”