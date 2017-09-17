First North Wales gourmet golf festival aims for slice of £4 billion a year national market

Keen amateur players from across the UK are being invited to tee up on four of North Wales’ finest courses in the region’s first-ever golf festival - and enjoy fine cuisine at the same time.

The Golf North Wales Festival is a 54-hole event staged over three days, at Conwy and Rhuddlan golf clubs plus Llandudno’s Maesdu and North Wales clubs, at the end of September.

It has been masterminded by a top tourist organisation to grab a slice of the UK’s burgeoning £4 billion golf market which is currently earning £258 million a year for Wales.

North Wales Tourism is already taking bookings for the inaugural Golf North Wales Festival, which includes three rounds of golf at the four championship courses.

The festival, which is being supported by the Welsh Government and sponsored Avanti Gas & Power Solutions, will be a Pairs Better-ball Stableford competition aimed at amateur men and women of all abilities.

Mandy Evans, resident golf expert with North Wales Tourism and herself a keen player at the Conwy club, said: “A major study by Sheffield Hallam University revealed that in 2014 consumer spending on golf across the UK was a massive £4.3 billion and that Wales’s share was £258 million with the sport employing almost 4,500 people.

“The festival will be staged over the weekend of September 29 to October 1 when competitors can test their skills on some of the best links and parkland courses in North Wales.

“On day one, the Friday, they’ll play at Conwy Golf Club, a coastal links course which will host the Curtis Cup between teams of the best amateur women players from the USA and Great Britain and Ireland in 2020, and then enjoy a drinks reception, a gourmet dinner and a presentation at the four-star Llandudno Bay Hotel, winner of the Best Newcomer title in last year’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards.

“The following day, Saturday, competitors have the choice of a more relaxing game at either Maesdu, which has tee-times in the morning, or have a lie-in to play at the North Wales Golf Club in Llandudno where some afternoon tee-times will be available.

“On the Sunday the host club is Rhuddlan, a parkland course and the setting for this summer’s Men’s Welsh Team Championships in August. Play there will be followed by a two-course carvery and presentation.”

For more details about the first Go North Wales Golf Festival, call Mandy Evans at North Wales Tourism on 0845 4505885, or email: golf@nwt.co.uk