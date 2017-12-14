Unstable rock "the size of a minibus" on Little Orme leads to road closure

A ROCK the size of a "minibus" has led to the closure of a road in Craigside area of Llandudno.

Colwyn Road (B5115), Craigside, is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to an unstable rock face on the Little Orme.

As well as the huge rock, a number of large rock fragments and boulders have been identified.

A spokesperson from Conwy County Borough Council said: "Engineers have identified a number of large rock fragments and boulders, including one the size of a minibus, which could become detached from the face at any time and fall to the road below.

"Specialist contractors are being mobilised urgently to deal with the situation, but the road is likely to remain closed for the next few days while work is carried out."

Diversions will be in place via Bryn y Bia Road and access to residences and the Craigside Inn will be maintained from the Llandudno side.

(Pic GoogleMaps)