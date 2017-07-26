Five to watch for Llandudno ahead of new Welsh Premier League season

LLANDUDNO have plenty to prove this season as they look to re-establish themselves in the Welsh Premier League top six.

Alan Morgan’s side narrowly missed out last term following a memorable debut campaign in the top flight which resulted in a memorable Europa League clash with Swedish giants Goteborg.

With a number of clubs investing heavily in their respective squads, things do not look to be any easier this time around, and reporter Dean Jones has highlighted five key figures that will be key to any success that comes at the Giant Hospitality this term.

Shaun Cavanagh:

Goals were hard to come back at times last season for Morgan’s men, and the arrival of the talented Cavanagh should rectify this problem which will be a huge asset to the squad.

The former Bangor City star comes with a glowing reputation, and his eye for goal and ability to spot a pass make him an intriguing addition to a squad that has a high ceiling in terms of what they can achieve.

The forward has started well for his new club and netter their only goal in a 4-1 pre-season defeat at Wigan Athletic last weekend, and the Tudno faithful will be hoping for more of the same when competitive action begins next month.

Danny Hughes:

With midfield compatriot Gareth Edwards no longer part of the set-up following a move to Caernarfon Town, the onus will be on Hughes to ensure his side does not miss a beat in the middle of the park.

The playmaker has plenty of experience mixing it with some of the best players anywhere in the country, and he will look to continue to dominate possession while also coming up with some vital goals throughout the campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the most composed operators in the top flight, the former Rhyl man is sure to be at the heart of everything good that happens for Tudno this season.

Marc Williams:

Despite finishing as top scorer at the club for the second consecutive season, Williams had somewhat of a down year as Tudno had a poor time of it in-front of goal at times during the campaign.

The ex-Colwyn Bay standout is one of the best players in his position when firing on all cylinders, and with new arrivals Cavanagh and Sam Ilesanmi providing competition for places, Williams is sure to find a new lease of life which will benefit the squad tremendously.

James Joyce:

Joyce resisted overtures from a number of clubs to commit himself to the Tudno cause this season, and his presence will be another huge boost.

The attacking full-back has come on leaps and bounds since starring for the club to seal the Huws Gray Alliance crown, and it would be a surprise if his development stopped this term given his age and potential to improve.

Craig Hogg:

While the players will go a long way to determining their fate at the end of the season, a huge responsibility also falls on Hogg in his role as assistant to Morgan.

With the much-loved Sean Eardley leaving his assistant role for the Canaries, Hogg has agreed to step into the breach that will bring not only some new ideas, but keep continuity at a crucial time.

Hogg is a legendary figure at the club and is greatly respected by both fans and players alike, and he has was part of Morgan’s set-up last season which will result in a smooth transition to his new post.