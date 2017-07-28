Young Colwyn Bay hockey players represent North Wales

The summer has so far shown the quality and promise of up-and-coming Colwyn Bay youth hockey players.

This talent is reflected by Elsi Pyves being selected as captain for the North Wales Under 13 girls. This team played in a tournament held in Manchester against regional sides from across the country. North Wales were faced with some stiff competition and performed admirably.

Despite suffering some loses against the Midlands, the North East and North West, the team went on to defeat South Wales 4-2 on penalty shuffles after the game finished in a draw.

Elsi played a significant part, leading by example throughout. This performance was capped off by her successfully holding her nerve and converting her own penalty shuffle.

Other stand-out youth players include Josh Thomas and Henry Davies who have both been representing Wales in the Under 16 squad. Recently they went to Poland for a five a side Euro tournament, where they impressively helped Wales win four from six games.