Colwyn Bay boss Phill Hadland urges fans to keep faith ahead of new season

COLWYN Bay boss Phill Hadland has urged fans to stay positive after their 7-3 loss to Connah’s Quay.

Andy Morrison’s side, who had beaten HJK Helsinki in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier earlier this month, gave the Seagulls a mauling in the first half to lead 5-1 at the break – although Bay were without two of our main centre backs (Sam Barnes and Gaz Grant) through injury.

Jack Hindle got Bay’s goal with an excellent strike from outside the area, and might have got a second when the best move of the game left him one on one with the keeper, but Nomads threatened throughout and scored through Nathan Woolfe, George Horan, Matty Owen, Ryan Wignall and Declan Poole.

To their credit Bay came back to draw the second half 2-2 with Astley Mulholland scoring from Jamie Rainford’s run and cross and Louis Barnes beating the keeper courtesy of a cracking free kick after Jack Hindle had been pulled down.

Hadland confirmed that Barnes agreed to sign following the friendly, and added: “He provides further competition for places and adds some real quality as shown last night.

“Obviously we struggled defensively especially missing two of our main central defenders, although I hope both will be available against Airbus next Tuesday.

“Because of their injuries, it meant last night lads had to play out of position and weaknesses were exploited by a full-strength Nomads outfit.

“We obviously need to strengthen this defensive area of the team if these injuries were to persist and this is something I am working on at the moment.

“I ask for everyone at the club to remain positive and trust that come the start of the season, when we have more people back from injury, we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“Remember this is pre-season. I think once we have played five to ten league games we will have a truer reflection of what this team can do.”