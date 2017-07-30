Colwyn Bay continue relentless form with comfortable Northern success

RAMPANT Colwyn Bay continued their relentless run of form with an eight-wicket victory at Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division rivals Northern.

Sion Morris’ side have emerged as the surprise package of the campaign after picking up their ninth win in 15 league contests, and the fifth-placed side go in search of yet another win this Saturday when they host Bootle at Penrhyn Avenue.

The visitors got off to a good start when Ryan Holtby put the new ball to good use with the wicket of Liam Grey (4), while George Johansen ran out Stephen Lucas after the in-form batsman made just eight.

The resistance arrived in the form of Chris Laker, with the opener eventually caught off an Adam Campion delivery after making an impressive history.

Campion has been red hot with both bat and ball of late, and he also took the wickets of Justin Snow (4) and Elliot Bradley (29) on his way to figures of 3-45.

Another in-form bowler also had a huge say on proceedings, and it was Paul Jenkins who was again in mesmerising form to help himself to four wickets for the loss of 46 runs as the home side declared on 169-9.

A sensational knock from Zak Gidlow ensured that Bay made light work of reaching their required total, with the opening batsman producing a number of eye-catching strokes on his way to an unbeaten 62 to lead his side to success.

Gidlow was aided at the other end of the crease by Johansen and Sri Lankan superstar Rumesh Buddhika, who scored 55 and 46 not out respectively which was enough for the away side to reach their total for the loss of two wickets after 43 overs of play.

Bay were left frustrated in their hopes of reaching the Welsh Cup final as their clash with Mumbles fell victim to a last minute cancellation.

Morris’ men travelled to South Wales only to find out that the pitch was waterlogged and deemed unplayable, with the fixture rescheduled for this coming Sunday.