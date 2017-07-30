Colwyn Bay tennis star guides side to North Wales title

A JUNIOR tennis star achieved success in a pair of regional tournaments recently.

Andy Wang, a Year 2 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, continues to show immense promise on the court, and came away with a runner-up medal in the U8 category at the Clwyd Junior Tennis Tournament last weekend.

The seven-year-old was also given the distinction of captaining the James Alexander Barr Tennis Centre U8 side at a recent Aegon Team Tennis tournament earlier this month, and he produced a number of exceptional efforts to lead his team to the North Wales title.

This dual success sis the latest in a long line of achievements for the pupil, who qualified for the English Primary Schools’ Chess Association U9 and U11 Championships thanks to his standout effort as part of the Cheshire and North Wales Junior side.

He also represented Rydal Penrhos at the Delancey UK Schools Chess Challenge Megafinal, which is the world’s largest competition attracting more than 48,000 hopefuls from 1,400 education establishments.

Deputy head Alison Hind, said: “Andy is a hard-working and multi-talented individual, and it is great to see him excelling on the court to add to his outstanding achievements.

“He has come on leaps and bounds with a racket in his hand this year, which is a testament to his dedication and how eager he is to improve in all areas of life, something that is sure to bring with it plenty more things to celebrate in the future.”