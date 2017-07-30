Conwy edge closer to safety after Pwllheli win

IMPROVING Conwy did their chances of remaining in the North Wales Cricket League Division One the world of good by recording a five-wicket home triumph over Pwllheli.

The visitors set a target of 173 all out after a series of inconsistent efforts, with Shaun Davies once again proving to be the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-27.

Jason Underwood hit 37 to keep the scoreboard ticking over, with Morgan Murray-Williams (26), Nick Butterworth (32) and Sean Reilly (18) also contributing significantly to the overall total.

Davies then turned on the style with the bat in what was a virtuoso display from the all-rounded, who smashed no fewer than 13 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 89.

Home skipper Rajjenu Britto hit 25 to help proceedings at the other end of the wicket, with Lewis Jones (16) and Danny Davies (11) ensuring their reached their total for the loss of five wickets with ten balls to spare.

The result leaves Conwy just three points away from safety, and they are next in action on August 12 when they host Llay Welfare.