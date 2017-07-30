Llandudno suffer further blow in title defence with Connah's Quay defeat

LLANDUDNO suffered a further blow in their hopes of defending the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division title with a 129-run reverse at Connah’s Quay.

Another lacklustre display on both sides of the ball condemned Jack Rimmington’s side to their fifth defeat of the campaign, and they are now 42 points behind leaders Bangor ahead of their home clash with an improved Chirk on Saturday.

The home side took control of proceedings early on courtesy of the opening pair of Thomas Hooson and Martin Burger, who produced knocks of 46 and 68 respectively before they fell at the hands of Rhydian Morgan and Matthew Jones.

The same bowling pair were at it again shortly after when they despatched David Fox (3) and skipper Ryan Holloway (8), and Ethan Hill also got in on the act with the wicket of Luke Bennett (14) in a good spell for the visitors.

This joy proved to be short lived thanks to wicketkeeper Darren Jones, who was caught off a Tom Thornton strike after making a superb 59, and the same bowler was also on hand to remove Scott Adams (27) on his way to figures of 2-56 as the hosts posted a formidable total of 252-7 from their allotted 50 overs.

The away run chase got off to the worst possible start when Tom Bleasdale and Smith were ousted by Holloway for a pair of ducks, with Danial Evans the victim of a run out after making just a single run.

All-rounder Morgan provided some resistance before he fell victim to a Bennett delivery on 34, and the same bowler was on hand to send Rimmington (14), Jones (10) and Andrew Christian (0) to end a blistering 12-over spell on 4-45.

This proved to be too much for the champions to recover from, and despite a knock of 20 from Hill they ended their disappointing time at the crease on 123 all out.