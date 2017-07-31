Llandudno pick up notable pre-season success over Tranmere Rovers XI

LLANDUDNO picked up a notable pre-season success with a 5-0 win over a Tranmere Rovers XI.

Alan Morgan’s side produced a polished all-round performance as they look to hit the ground running on August 12 when Tudno welcome Carmarthen Town in the season opener.

The home side began the contest on the front foot and almost went ahead on five minutes when a Ryan Edwards free-kick rattled the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

Skipper Tom Dix and Sam Ilesanmi were the next to go close in a dominant spell, and they were finally rewarded for their persistence on the stroke of half-time when Toby Jones finished well following a period of sustained pressure.

After the break saw even more dominance from the home side, who doubled their advantage on 70 minutes when Shaun Cavanagh continued his excellent pre-season form with a neat finish.

Things got even better shortly after when Cavanagh added his second of the afternoon after good work from Jones, who had hit the post moments before the third.

Midfield talisman Danny Hughes almost got himself on the scoresheet on 82 minutes when his header was tipped over, but the fourth did arrive courtesy of Owain Jones, who pounced to slot home from close range on 89 after the visiting custodian spilled a Cavanagh header.

The rout was complete in fortunate circumstances in stoppage time when highly rated playmaker Ben Jago’s looping cross somehow found its way over the line.

Morgan’s side travel to Stafford Rangers on Saturday for what will be their final tune-up before competitive action starts the following week.