Colwyn Bay golf prodigy claims further success with inter-counties crown

A COLWYN Bay golfing sensation continued his relentless run of form with another competition success.

Reuben Bather, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos School, added to his impressive list of achievements by emerging victorious from the North Wales Inter-County Tournament after another stunning round.

The three-handicapper produced a number of eye-catching strokes to come away with the crown at North Wales Golf Club in Llandudno, and this is the latest in a long line of accolades the young star has secured over the past few weeks.

This was highlighted by a sensational Albatross hole-in-one during a practice round with coach Gareth James at Clays Golf Club in Wrexham.

The 14-year-old produced a monstrous hit on the par four ninth hole to secure the feat, and the pupil will be part of the Welsh national squad that will lock horns with England in a home international to be played this month.

He earned the call-up after a strong showing as part of the Eryri squad that competed in a Welsh Qualifier at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is yet more proof of just how much Reuben is progressing thanks to his hard work and commitment to improvement both on the golf course and in the gym.

“He is in fine form ahead of his national appearance against England, and with confidence high I expect him to have a huge say in the overall outcome of the competition.”