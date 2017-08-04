RGC U18 side named for Ospreys clash

RGC under 18s have named a strong squad ahead of a stern regional test this weekend.

The Gogs travel to the Bridgend Ford Brewery Field to tackle Ospreys on Sunday, August 6, with the young side looking to make a huge impact against one of the most talented sides in the country.

A strong looking pack features the likes of Oscar Crowe, Brenig Hughes and Tomos Meirion Davies, while Rowan Hughes comes in at scrum half in place of the injured Henry Davies.

There is plenty of talent operating in the backs in the form of Harri Jones, Matty Buchanan and Gruffydd Roberts, with big things also expected of pacey Rydal Penrhos pupil Sean Hughes after a number of eye-catching efforts for the U16 side last term.

This is the first of a host of contests that the academy hopefuls will be competing in throughout the season, and they will be looking to emulate former U18 players such as Armani Roberts and Dan Owen who have broken into the senior squad in recent months.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm at the Bridgend venue.

Full squad:

1 Will Sanderson FR

2 Dillon Edwards FR

3 Shaun Thomas FR

4 Oscar Crowe

5 James Goodwin

6 Brenig Hughes

7 Shaun Owen FR

8 Tomos Meirion Davies

9 Rowan Hughes

10 Harri Jones

11 Jac McGuffie

12 Matthew Buchanan

13 Gruffydd Roberts

14 Sean Hughes

15 Sam Earl-Jones

Substitutes

16 Deio Terfel FR

17 Pedr Jones FR

18 Jake Bamber

19 Harry Taylor

20 Samiwel Williams

21 Owen Randall

22 Jac Ellis

23 Ieuan Griffiths