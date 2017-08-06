Colwyn Bay end pre-season campaign with impressive Romulus triumph

COLWYN Bay twice came from behind to complete their pre-season warm-up with a 3-2 victory over Evo-stik South club Romulus.

Phill Hadland’s side get down to business this Saturday with a trick looking trip to Ossett Albion (3pm), as the club looks to mount a promotion charge following a number of disappointing campaigns.

The West Midlanders took the lead after 12 minutes when Bay keeper Matt Keeper got his hands to a long range shot but couldn’t prevent the ball trickling over the line.

The Seagulls equalised inside a minute when a cross from Jamie Rainford set up a tap in for Liam Turner, but three minutes later the away side were back in front with another shot from outside the area.

This setback provoked a strong response from the hosts, who finished the first half strongly with Jack Hindle forcing a good save from visiting keeper Leighton Smith, who also kept his side in front by turning shots from Liam Turner and Rainford round the post.

After the break saw Bay’s pressure pay off on 49 minutes when Sam Barnes met a cross from brother Louis to head home a leveller, and things got even better on 77 as Jack Kelleher played in Danny Andrews who rolled the ball past the advancing keeper.

Kelleher, who has now been signed on for the new the season along with Turner, had two good chances to increase the lead when clear inside the area but he shot wide from the first and saw the keeper make a good block from the second.

At the other end Turner rounded off an impressive display by heading a goal bound header off the line.