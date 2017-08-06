Colwyn Bay swimmers perform well at British Summer Championships

TWO swimming stars performed well at a high-profile national event.

Martyna Ruszkowska and Zach Speakman, Year 11 and 9 pupils at Rydal Penrhos, competed against some of the most gifted swimmers in the country at the British Summer Championships, which were held in Sheffield last week.

The duo gave a good account of themselves in the face of some stern competition, with both enhancing their growing reputations throughout the competition.

Welsh international Martyna, aged 16, competed in three individual races in addition to a pair of relays as part of the Swim Gwynedd team.

She managed to secure sixth spot in the 50 metre Butterfly despite injury hampering her preparations, and also finished seventh in the 100m event in the same discipline.

There was another final berth to celebrate as the 4x100m medley team from Swim Gwynedd made it to the final round, although they narrowly missed out on a medal.

Fourteen-year-old sports scholar Zach was taking part in his first ever British Championships after a standout season which has seen him surge up the UK rankings, and he produced a time of four minutes, 51 seconds in the 400M individual medley representing Nofio Clwyd.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, said: “Despite injuries taking their toll on Martyna during her preparation for the event, she managed to swim close to her personal best times which was very pleasing.

“Zach has come on leaps and bounds this season and was thoroughly deserving of his place at the championships, and he showed that he belongs on the national stage.

“This should give him plenty of encouragement for the future as he continues develop with us here at Rydal Penrhos.”