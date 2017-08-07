Amy Boulden set to lend support to Clogau Charity Golf Day

LLANDUDNO golfer Amy Boulden will be the special guest at a charity event later this month.

The Ladies European Tour star will be lending her support to the Clogau Gold Charity Golf Day on Wednesday, August 30.

All proceeds from the event will be going towards Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospice and the British Tinnitus Association, and it will take place at Conwy Golf Club.

Entries for the event are priced at £400 for a four-ball, and the shotgun start is set for 12pm.

Boulden will be on hand throughout the day to support each team and dish out the prizes at the raffle, with a host of fantastic prizes on offer.

There will also be a chance to test your skills against the former LET Rookie of the Year in a Beat the Pro event, and those attending will also enjoy a lavish three-course dinner free of charge.

The golfer is a Clogau Brand Ambassador thanks to a high-profile sponsorship deal, and anyone wishing to book their place at the charity event can do so by visiting https://www.clogaucharities.co.uk/products/clogau-charity-golf-day-on-30-august-2017-cggolf1