Welsh Alliance Division One week one predictions

SATURDAY sees the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance season finally get underway, with a host of intriguing opening day fixtures.

Reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions for each Division One clash:

Barmouth and Dyffryn United vs Llanrwst United:

Both sides are expected to be fighting it out in the lower regions of the table, with the Rwsters earning a reprieve to remaining in the third tier despite finishing in the relegation spots last season.

With so many teams making significant investment in their respective squads in the hope of reaching the Huws Gray Alliance, the onus will be on the likes of Barmouth and Llanrwst to set their stalls out early to avoid complications down the line.

Prediction: Barmouth and Dyffryn United 1-1 Llanrwst United.

Greenfield vs Llanrug Utd:

Two sides that fancy their chances of surprising a few people this season, with both going somewhat under the radar behind some of the more high-profile signings.

Llanrug have plenty of firepower at their disposal in the likes of Alan Mark Owen, who is sure to be at the top of the goalscoring charts once again this term.

Despite this I expect the home side to play to their strengths and secure the win.

Prediction: Greenfield 2-1 Llanrug United.

Llanberis vs Conwy Borough

All eyes will be on the Tangerines as they look to make an immediate return to the Huws Gray Alliance, and they have assembled a heavyweight squad to ensure their goals are met.

Gareth Thomas will be heavily reliant on Corrig McGonigle to bring plenty of attacking threat throughout the campaign, and after some early pre-season jitters there was a more encouraging performance in their weekend win over Sutton Athletic.

Llanberis will be tough nuts to crack on the opening day, and Rob Daniels will be a real handful for the Boro backline.

Prediction: Llanberis 1-2 Conwy Borough.

Llangefni Town vs Penrhyndeudraeth:

This is expected to be the tie of the opening round of fixtures, with the pair harbouring serious title ambitions after a strong summer.

Cefni have recently laid down a marker with a pre-season with over Holyhead Hotspur, and the exciting new signing of Osian Jones is set to light up the league if the former Llandudno man’s start is any indication.

Craig Roberts is also going to be a hugely influential presence for Town, but a resurgent Pen will be no pushovers despite playing their opener on their travels.

Prediction: Llangefni Town 3-1 Penrhyndeudraeth.

Mynydd Llandegai vs Llandyrnog United:

Ryan Harden’s side encountered some problems towards the end of last season thanks to a depleted squad, and the United boss has strengthened significantly to ensure history does not repeat himself.

In Mark Roberts they have one of the deadliest finishers in the division, and the talented Stuart Vernon will also be looking to hit the ground running after a frustrating recent time with injuries.

The long trip to Anglesey will bring with it problems with a Mynydd side that more than held their own in their first season in Division One, and if the fancied side are to get anything then they will need to be at their best.

Prediction: Mynydd Llandegai 0-2 Llandyrnog United.

Pwllheli vs St Asaph City:

The Saints will be looking for further improvement this year after firmly establishing themselves as a Division One side, and they will be looking to improve their form on their travels this term.

There is plenty of experience in their ranks with the likes of much-travelled striker Carl Murray, while Jake Walker is an exciting prospect that netted twice in their recent draw with Rhyl.

Pwll always make things difficult on home soil and this season will be no different, and it will be a stern test of City’s resolve from the outset.

Prediction: Pwllheli 2-2 St Asaph.

Trearddur Bay vs Llandudno Albion:

While the 2016 champions have been given a home tie in their season opener, they will not have many tougher tests this season as Albion look set to continue their meteoric rise up the Welsh pyramid.

The visitors have a strong squad at their disposal and have kept their talented core together for their tilt at the title, which is another huge plus.

There is also an intriguing clash of front men on either side, and the performances of Jordan Kane and Gwyn Jones will go a long way to determining the result on the day.

Prediction: Trearddur Bay 1-4 Llandudno Albion.