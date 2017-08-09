Llandudno striker Marc Williams targets improvement ahead of Welsh Premier League season

LLANDUDNO forward Marc Williams has set himself a double-figure target ahead of the start of the JD Welsh Premier League season.

The talented former Colwyn Bay man endured a frustrating second season with Alan Morgan’s side due to injury, but he is expecting bigger things this time around thanks to a strong pre-season.

He will get the chance to get off to a good start this Saturday when Tudno host Carmarthen Town at the Giant Hospitality Stadium (2.30pm).

Speaking to the WPL podcast, Williams, said: “Last season was a disappointing one but it was always going to be difficult to emulate third place, which was unbelievable.

“I have had a good rest this summer and it is nice to feel fresh and ready for the season ahead. Every team has strengthened so it is going to be tough, and the Huws Gray Alliance teams that come up are now mugs as Cefn Druids proved last season.”

Williams was also full of praise for recent signings Toby Jones and Ryan Edwards, who he has developed an early rapport with as Tudno look to improve on their disappointing goal tally last term.

“We have had a good pre-season and all the lads are looking forward to it,” added Williams.

“Every team you play is difficult and Carmarthen are a big strong side and I am sure they will be aiming to finish in the top six again this season but hopefully we can get three points at home.

“Toby has been here before and has been excellent with us so far, and personally have enjoyed playing with both him and Ryan so far from the number ten position.”

Williams has set a realistic target of “eight to ten goals” in the top flight this season, and also stated that it isn’t necessarily his aim to be the club’s top scorer due to the deeper role he occupies.

He said: “I put too much pressure on myself last season, and the media expect me to score every week and as a number ten I am not going to be top scorer as I feel; I bring more to the team than just goals.

“If I can score eight to ten and come up with plenty of assists then I will be happy with that. If I can do that and we still manage to win then it doesn’t bother me as I am a team player and that comes first.”