Welsh Premier League secure three-year sponsorship deal with JD Sports

A NEW sponsorship deal has been announced as the 2017/18 Welsh Premier League season was officially launched.

In the presence of members of the 12 participating clubs, Osian Roberts and Owain Tudur Jones, the new JD Welsh Premier League was officially launched on the National Eisteddfod field in Bodedern, on Wednesday, August 9.

The three-year deal will also see the sportswear giant continue to sponsor the Welsh Cup, and they replace Dafabet who opted out of their agreement earlier this year.

Stephen White, JD Group Marketing Director, said: “This has been a great few years for Welsh football. JD has been a supporter of the national team for several years now, and as they continue to have success on the field, we are delighted to be continuing our support for the domestic game in Wales off the field.”

S4C will once again show a minimum of 29 live domestic matches during the season, in addition to a number of matches on the channel’s digital platforms on Thursday nights via live stream.

Ahead of the opening set of fixtures this weekend, Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts, said: “The New Saints must be commended and complimented for raising the bar year on year but if some of the other clubs fulfil their potential during the coming season – it could be a very interesting campaign.”

The new JD WPL season will kick-off on Friday, August 11 and S4C’s first live game of the new campaign will feature Barry Town United’s return to the top flight as they host Aberystwyth Town at on Sunday (5.15pm).