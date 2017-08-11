Colwyn Bay secure signing of Airbus Broughton midfielder Jamie Menagh

COLWYN Bay have completed the signing of Jamie Menagh from Airbus Broughton ahead of their opening Evo-stik North game on Saturday.

The 23-year-old wide midfield player, who was with Blackpool and Stoke City as a youngster and has also had spells at Chester, Altrincham and Marine, played for the Wingmakers in the recent friendly and caught the eye of Seagulls boss Phill Hadland.

He said: “He is a player I have admired for a while and he gives us another option going forward.

“A number of clubs have been showing interest him, but he trained with us this week and enjoyed it and said he wanted to sign, which is great.”

Unfortunately, Menagh has not been registered in time for Bay’s trip to Ossett Albion on Saturday (3p), and they will also be without Danny Bartle who misses out with an ankle injury.

The fitness of Gaz Grant following knee surgery is also a concern, while Gaz Burnett is a long term absentee from what is otherwise a full strength squad.

Albion finished three places and five points behind the Seagulls in the league table last season but took four points out of six in the meetings between the two clubs and their summer signings include former Huddersfield Town defender Joe Wilkinson and strong midfield player Kieran Scargill.

The Yorkshire side wound up their pre-season by coming from 1-3 down to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United’s Under 23 side on Thursday, but have conceded 21 goals in their nine pre-season games.

“We got bullied a bit by some of the Yorkshire sides last season, but I don’t think that will happen this term because we are stronger physically,” added Hadland.