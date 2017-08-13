Llandudno boss Morgan praises side after resounding Carmarthen Town success

LLANDUDNO boss Alan Morgan was full of praise for his side as they opened their JD Welsh Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Carnarthen Town.

The home side ran out convincing winners against their top six rivals last term, which saw Tudno convert two penalties and dominate possession for the majority of the contest.

They will look to continue their impressive start to the new season when they travel to Aberystwyth Town on Friday (8pm).

Morgan said: “I was happy with the win, the performance and the three points.

“Pre-season is long and hard and for the last two weeks the players are just itching for the real action to start, and they came out and imposed themselves and even though we had two penalties I thought we were thoroughly deserving of the win.

“Carmarthen were always going to be well-drilled and organised and it was a typical physical battle against them and everybody did well, but it is done and dusted now and we have to turn our attention to what will be another hard game against Aberystwyth.”

Toby Jones, Marc Williams and Ryan Edwards all went close to opening the scoring, while a thunderbolt from full-back James Joyce also narrowly missed the target.

The deadlock was finally broken on 73 minutes when Sam Hart notched from the penalty spot, and this was followed soon after by a second courtesy of substitute Shaun Cavanagh.

Cavanagh was brought down in the box for another spot kick on 89 minutes, and Hart stepped up to convert again and seal the triumph.

Next up for Morgan’s side is an Aber outfit that narrowly avoided relegation last term, and they began their top flight campaign with a 1-1 draw at newly promoted Barry Town United.