Llandudno swimming sensation back with a bang at Welsh Championships

A LLANDUDNO swimming star came back with a bang at a national event.

Teddy Roberts, a Year 9 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, ended a period of eight months out of the water with a series of strong efforts at the Welsh Summer National Championships.

The 14-year-old narrowly missed out on a medal in the 100 metre freestyle on day one despite being ranked in ninth, with the sports scholar reaching the final and achieving a fourth place finish with a time of 58:05.

There was further success in the 100m butterfly event, where he produced another sensational effort to beat the odds and claim a silver medal with a time of one minute and five seconds.

This sensational effort propelled the Swim Conwy star back to number one in the national 100m butterfly rankings in his age group, and he has also moved up to third in the 100m freestyle rankings.

Head of Swimming Maciej Ruszkowski, said: “Teddy has not missed a step despite having a short break from competitive swimming, and it is great to see all his hard work during training has paid off with a medal.

“To get back to the top of the national rankings in such a short space of time just demonstrates the immense talent he has, and if he continues to work hard then the sky really is the limit in terms of what he can achieve.

“Hopefully this event will be a stepping stone to great things in the future and we will endeavour to ensure that Teddy reaches his potential.”