Super subs give Colwyn Bay opening day win at Ossett Albion

THREE late goals from players coming off the bench saw Colwyn Bay open their Evo-stik North League campaign with an 3-0 win at Ossett Albion.

Substitutes Astley Mulholland and Jack Kelleher got the goals that gave the Seagulls their first opening day league victory in five years.

They will look to carry this momentum into Tuesday’s home clash with Ramsbottom United, before beginning their FA Cup journey on Saturday as they host Stocksbridge Park Steels (3pm).

Bay boss Phill Hadland, said: “I didn’t think we were that great first half. We looked a bit lethargic at times and we didn’t get the best out of some of the players, but we were better second half and I thought the substitutes were great when they came on and won us the game.

“We have got strength in depth in the squad now and it is so important to have a strong bench with players who can come on and change things if Plan A isn’t working.

“I thought Astley Mulholland was different class with his pace when he came on.

“He was unlucky not to start the game and clearly had a point to prove, but all three of the lads who came on did well and that gives me a lot to think about when selecting the team for Tuesday’s game against Ramsottom – but it’s a nice problem to have.”

Jack Hindle’s astute pass played in Mulholland for his first goal on 73 minutes, sliding the ball into the bottom corner, and this was followed up eight minutes later when Kelleher added a second following an impressive move.

The visitors settled matters in added time when they broke quickly through Sam Barnes, and Mulholland beat a defender inside the area before firing in his second goal to secure the opening day triumph.