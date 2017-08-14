Colwyn Bay gear up for Welsh Cup final with draw against all-conquering Ormskirk

A SENSATIONAL third wicket partnership helped Colwyn Bay secure a notable draw with runaway Liverpool and District Competition Premier Division leaders Ormskirk.

Sion Morris’ side ground out their time at the crease to ensure they gained a share of the spoils, and the stalemate sees them move into fourth spot ahead of a significant double-header for the club.

Bay will travel to New Brighton on Saturday before taking on Cardiff in the Welsh Cup final on Sunday, which will take place at Neath Cricket Club.

The all-conquering visitors made a strong start with the bat thanks to Andrew Maybutt, who was superbly run out by Morris after reaching a promising 37.

Spinner Paul Jenkins then disposed of the dangerous Michael Jones, but not before the gifted opener smashed ten boundaries on his way to 82.

Jenkins took his figures for the day to 2-90 with the scalp of Josh Bohannon for 34, but a pair of unbeaten knocks of 53 apiece from George Lavell and Gary Knight ensured the away side declared on 267-3 from 53 overs of play.

Things got off to a disastrous start for the hosts with Bohannon disposing of the opening pair of Jordan Evans and Zak Gidlow for a pair of ducks, but a third wicket stand of 113 from George Johansen (46) and overseas star Rumesh Buddhika (79) restored order to the batting attack.

The impressive Bohannon was in the thick of the action once again when he ran out Adam Campion for eight, but the skipper turned in another superb knock before he was eventually despatched by Bohannon for 63, who also helped himself to the wicket of Mike Littler (24) to end his ten over spell on 4-42.

Will Higginson also aided his side’s cause with a knock of 22, and despite a nerving end to proceedings the home side saw out their remaining overs with one wicket to spare and finished on 254-9 at the close of play.