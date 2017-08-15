Attacking improvements on full display for Llandudno in Carmarthen Town win

LLANDUDNO produced the perfect start to their JD Welsh Premier League campaign, displaying the free-flowing attacking prowess during their opening day win over Carmarthen Town that was barely visible last season.

Alan Morgan’s men looked a fluid unit going forward after struggling for goals last term, something that will hopefully stand them in good stead going forward.

To score three goals against a physically tough side that finished in the top six last season is no mean feat, and it could have been more had it not been for a host of missed chances throughout the contest.

There were plenty of encouraging performances for Morgan to highlight, and the new additions already looking like they are ready to hit the ground running as they look for a return to Europe.

The popular Toby Jones made an encouraging return to the Giant Hospitality Stadium after a spell at Rhyl last term, with his energy and quality on the ball making a huge difference early on.

His link-up play with Marc Williams will also make life a lot easier for the former Colwyn Bay captain, who looked more at ease with fast, talented players operating around him in the form of Jones, Shaun Cavanagh and Ryan Edwards, with the latter already looking like another quality signing by Morgan after an accomplished display.

It is just one game and there will be plenty of twist and turns to come, but there already looks to be a different sort of intent to Tudno’s attacking play than we saw last season, which needed to be addressed following a host of draws that were the catalyst behind them failing to reach the upper echelons of the top flight after a memorable debut in the WPL.

In Sam Hart they have a defender who is comfortable on the ball that looks to make things happen from the back, with full-back James Joyce also proving to be a constant threat down the flank.

Midfielder Danny Hughes coped well with the constant pressure and intimidating style of play from the Old Gold, and there is not much he cannot do with the ball at his feet.

Aberystwyth Town will provide another stern test for Tudno, with the club looking for a resurgence under newly appointed manager Nev Powell and Morgan’s men will have to be at their best on their travels if they want to maintain their unbeaten run.

The early signs were very positive, and hopefully this will be the start of a new free-scoring Llandudno that will do their chances of a high finish the world of good.