Colwyn Bay go in search of second successive win in Ramsbottom United clash

COLWYN Bay play their first home league game of the new season when they take on Ramsbottom United tonight (8pm).

Manager Phill Hadland will be looking for his side to achieve their second win in succession to open their league campaign, and the Seagulls boss will be hoping for a repeat of the second half display that saw them come away with a 3-0 win from their trip to Ossett Albion.

Astley Mulholland, Jack Kelleher and Will Booth all pressed claims for a starting berth during the triumph, but they come up against a good United side that began their campaign with a 2-1 home success over Tadcaster Albion.

Hadland, said: “I know Mark Fell (Ramsbottom’s manager) has brought in a number of new players, as have most clubs in the league, and they had a really good win on Saturday against a very strong looking Tadcaster side

“Mark will be delighted with that win and will obviously be looking to follow it up against us, so we need to be on our game.”

The visitors’ main threat looks likely to be recent signing Jerome Wright, a former FC United and Altrincham striker who scored both goals in their win over Tadcaster.

Other acquisitions of note include former FC United and Trafford forward Greg Daniels and midfielder Eddie Moran from Glossop North End.