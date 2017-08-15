Huws Gray Alliance week two predictions

THE first weekend of Huws Gray Alliance action brought with it some stunning individual and team performances, with many of the title contender starting off on the right foot.

The likes of Caernarfon Town and Airbus Broughton picked up narrow wins, while other fancied sides such as Holyhead Hotspur and Porthmadog also came away with three points.

Sports reporter Dean Jones gives his predictions for the second weekend of action, which features some derby clashes and sees old friends colliding.

FC Queens Park vs Airbus Broughton:

The Wingmakers started their promotion charge off on the right foot with a narrow win over Llandudno Junction, but they are set for another stern test this weekend against another of the newly promoted sides in FC Queens Park.

The Wrexham-based outfit earned an encouraging draw at Caersws to open their season, and their style of play and home support is set to be another huge plus for them against one of the league’s heavyweights.

Prediction: FC Queens Park 1-2 Airbus Broughton.

Gresford Athletic vs Denbigh Town:

It will be a case of friends reunited when Athletic host a Town side managed by former Gresford boss Eddie Maurice-Jones, and both sides will be looking to put a disappointing opening weekend behind them and get off the mark at the second attempt.

Both teams will feel they have a lot to prove given how familiar each squad is with each other, which will undoubtedly make for a fascinating clash that will be decided by the finest of margins.

Prediction: Gresford Athletic 1-1 Denbigh Town.

Caernarfon Town vs Holyhead Hotspur:

All eyes will be on The Oval for a hotly contest derby tie between two sides that could become title rivals as the season progresses.

The Cofis showed their fighting spirit to come away from Penrhyncoch with three points, while Spurs were indebted to keeper Paul Pritchard for their triumph over Ruthin Town.

Ex-Canary Pritchard is sure to be in the firing line once again against the side whom he enjoyed so much success, and Town’s home advantage could be key in-front of what is expected to be a huge crowd.

Prediction: Caernarfon Town 3-1 Holyhead Hotspur.

Flint Town United vs Ruthin Town:

The much-fancied Silkmen finally get their campaign underway this weekend against Chris Williams’ side, who will take plenty of positives despite falling to a narrow defeat at Holyhead.

It would be a huge shock if the home side were not in the thick of things at the summit when it’s all said and done, and they have invested heavily in the squad to ensure that is the case.

Prediction: Flint Town United 2-0 Ruthin Town.

Guilsfield vs Penrhyncoch:

The Guils had a masterful performance from on-loan keeper Andy Wycherley to thank for securing a point at Rhyl in an incident filled game, and they will look to take this positive into their first home fixture against a Penrhyncoch side who will also be buoyed despite losing to Caernarfon.

Prediction: Guilsfield 1-0 Penrhyncoch.

Holywell Town vs Rhyl:

This could be the tie of matchday two as the Wellmen host nearby rivals Rhyl, with plenty at stake early on for both sides as they look to push for promotion.

Town forward Steve Lewis and Jamie McDaid will be looking to maintain their fine start to the season after both netted twice during their rout at Denbigh, while Lilies boss Niall McGuinness will be hoping his side conjure up the same amount of chances as they produced in their home draw with Guilsfield.

A feisty and frantic encounter is guaranteed and this will be another that will be decided by fine margins.

Prediction: Holywell Town 3-2 Rhyl.

Llandudno Junction vs Porthmadog:

The Railwaymen emerged from their encounter at Airbus with plenty of positives although they had nothing to show for their efforts, and their baptism of fire continues with the visit of a Port side that were comfortable winners over Gresford on the opening day.

It will be important for Iain Bennett’s side to pick up as many points as possible at home, but the away side have lofty goals and will see this as an opportunity to gain what could be a precious three points away from home.

Prediction: Llandudno Junction 1-2 Porthmadog.