Clwyd League round-up: Kinmel Bay off to a flyer with Llanfairfechan Town win

KINMEL Bay began their quest for the Vale of Conwy and Clwyd Premier Division with a narrow 3-2 win over title rivals Llanfairfechan Town.

Leon Field’s side got off to a poor start despite the eventual result when Curtis Davies gave Town a shock lead after 15 minutes, before Bay skipper James Hay levelled proceedings on the half hour mark.

The same player was on hand to give the home side the lead with another fine effort on 37 minutes, but the visitors struck back after the break courtesy of an unfortunate own goal.

Hay had the final say on 87 minutes when he completed his hat-trick in sensational style to secure the triumph.

Elsewhere, a hat-trick from veteran striker Leon Gierke was the highlight of Llansannan’s 5-2 victory over Bro Cernyw, while a brace from Josh Parry was the catalyst behind Y Glannau’s 4-2 success at Rhyl Rovers.

A brace from Jake Parkes helped Old Colwyn to a 3-2 win over Abergele, and a two-goal salvo from Ron Kimberley aided Cerrigydrudion in their 5-2 triumph at Machno United.

In Division One, Mike Champion hit a double hat-trick as Llandudno Amateurs hammered Llanfairfechan Town Reserves 15-0, while two goals apiece from David Wilkins and Jac Glover gave Henllan a 4-0 home win over Betws-y-Coed.

Ste Colling found the net five times as Rhos United scored ten without reply against Hope Wanderers, but a treble from Ste Kirk was not enough to get Llandudno Athletic off to a winning start as they were held 33 at Rhuddlan Town.

Newly formed Denbigh Development needed a stoppage time strike from Adam Jones to claim a share of the spoils in a 3-3 stalemate with Llanrwst United Reserves.