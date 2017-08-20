Deganwy rower Chin to represent Team GB at World Championships

DEGANWY rower Becca Chin has been selected for the Team GB squad for the upcoming World Championships.

The 25-year-old with be part of the women’s eight team that will test their skills against some of the best rowers on the planet at the event, which will be held in Florida at the end of next month.

Seventeen crews in total were announced, with the men’s four including Rio champions Moe Sbihi and Will Satch, is unchanged from the quartet which won in Henley and Lucerne.

European champion sculler and former Rydal Penrhos School pupil Vicky Thornley spearheads the women’s attack, and Chin is part of a strong eight’s team that will be looking to maintain their series of fantastic results in recent competitions.

The star was part of the Team GB Women’s Eight that secured a silver medal at the World Cup, was part of the lead-up to the global showcase.

Coming up against New Zealand, two Chinese teams and the United States, the GB side came second in the test race on the opening day, before finishing in the same place in Sunday’s showcase and narrowly missed out on Gold by 1.1 seconds, which was achieved by the New Zealand squad.

Chin said: “I’m really happy and relieved to have finally made it into my target boat and I can’t wait to get started and try and get a medal.”