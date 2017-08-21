Colwyn Bay gears up for annual Glamorgan county cricket clash

GLAMORGAN make their highly anticipated return to Colwyn Bay Cricket Club for their annual fixture in North Wales.

Robert Croft’s side take on Sussex in a four-day Specsavers County Championship fixture from Monday, August 28 until Thursday 31, with large crowds expected once again as fans from the region get a taste of county cricket for the first time in more than a year.

The South Walians currently find themselves in seventh position in the standings, and Croft is hoping their form on the road continues at Penrhyn Avenue against fourth placed Sussex, who still hold slim title hopes despite being 52 points adrift of runaway leaders Nottinghamshire.

The coach, said: “When you look at the table and see how the odd point separates the other counties it really has been a marathon campaign in every sense.

“With so many games washed out at home, I have been delighted with our performances on the road, and also how we dealt with the frustration after the heavy defeat against Hampshire.

“We have a group of players who are ambitious and honest, and we all realised after that one run win against Somerset, that we performed well for most of the game but at times we were below the standards we had set ourselves.”

The likes of South African superstar Jacques Rudolph will be one of the star attractions during the contest, while the likes of Harry Finch, Luke Wells and Chris Jordan will be hoping to lead Sussex to glory.

Tickets are priced at £15 adults, £10 for students and juniors £3, with a number of hospitality packages also available.