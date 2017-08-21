Mochdre remain in Premier Division drop zone after Gresford defeat

MOCHDRE remain in the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division relegation places after a 67-run defeat at Hawarden Park.

The struggling side were unable to pick up a much-needed victory in their fight for survival, and they are four points adrift of safety as they prepare to welcome Brymbo on Saturday.

The home side finished their innings on 152-5 from their reduced 33 overs at the crease, with Stewart Williams picking up two wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

An unbeaten half century knock of 53 from Campbell Marr was the highlight of the hosts time at the crease, with David Hughes and Wesley Sleep also aiding their side’s cause with scores of 43 and 24 respectively.

Despite chasing a modest total they were unable to get close to reaching their target as the visitors were skittled for 85 from 31 overs.

Just three Mochdre batsmen made it into double figures, with skipper Matty Humphreys (24), Williams (18) and wicketkeeper James French (12) securing this feat.

Ian Martin was the pick of the home bowlers with impressive figures of 5-7, with Tom Norris’ spell also catching the eye on his way to 2-29.

Humphreys’ men now have four games to secure their Premier Division status for next season in what has been a frustrating campaign littered with disappointing displays and underachievement from a number of key figures in the squad.