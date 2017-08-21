Struggling Conwy edged out by league leaders Northop

CONWY’s hopes of avoiding the North Wales Cricket League Division One drop suffered another bitter blow as they fell to a 70-run loss at leaders Northop.

Significant contributions from Darren Williams (46) and Tom Blackwell (36) enable the home side to set a target of 170-8 from their 35 overs, with bowler Stan Senior producing a sensational effort to claim five wickets for the loss of 38 runs.

Glyn Meredith, Shaun Davies and David Owen all helped themselves to a wicket but despite a spirited display in the field it was not enough to secure a win.

Their solid effort with the ball was not replicated with the bat as they mustered just 100-8 in reply, with Rob Miller (27), Ed Favill (15) and Meredith (11*) the only batsmen that were able to provide double-figure scores.

Andy Poynton and Bart Ryan-Beswick picked up three wickets apiece for the combined loss of 50 runs, while Tom Blackwell secured a brace at the expense of just 11 runs.

The result leaves Rajjenu Britto’s side seven points away from safety with a game in hand on their relegation rivals, and they go in search of a priceless win on Saturday when they host Gwersyllt Park.