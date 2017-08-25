Llandudno sign attacking midfielder Hassall from Nantwich Town

LLANDUDNO have pulled off another transfer coup ahead of their crunch JD Welsh Premier League clash with Connah’s Quay.

Manager Alan Morgan has confirmed the signing of Aaron Hassall from Nantwich Town, with the attacking midfielder impressing the Tudno boss during pre-season.

He has represented Leicester City U23’s and played internationally for Wales U17’s and U19’s and has a reputation of providing goals from the midfielder area.

The new signing said: “I’m really pleased to be here at Llandudno, I enjoyed playing with the side pre-season and I’m looking forward to fighting for a starting berth.

“I’ve kept an eye on the team so far and obviously two wins from two is a great start, and I’m keen to help the team push on now and get in that top six.”

Attention now turns to Saturday’s clash with Andy Morrison’s title contender in what is a battle of unbeaten sides, and Morgan is under no illusions as to the size of the task that awaits them at the Giant Hospitality Stadium this weekend.

He said: “Connah’s Quay are going to be up there at the end of the season, we expect them to be title contenders and deservedly so. W

“We have to be at the top of our game to compete with them to get anything out the game, they’ve got to be pushing TNS this season as there won’t be the gap that was there last year between 1st and second, but which team will be at the top I don’t know.

“We’ll have to win individual battles, we’ll have to win second balls, and take chances when they arrive because Connah’s Quay don’t give many away. It’ll be a game where the 12th man will need to get behind us and a game then where they are worrying about us too.”