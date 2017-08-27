Abergele one point above drop zone after Pwllheli reverse

ABERGELE are now perilously close to the North Wales Cricket League Division One drop zone after a 139-run loss at Pwllheli.

The struggling side were unable to pick up a much-needed victory in their fight for survival, and they are now just one point above the bottom two ahead of their crunch clash with Pontblyddyn on Saturday.

The home side produced a fantastic effort at the crease to end their allotted 50 overs on 247-7, with Morgan Murray-Williams top scoring with a fantastic 532.

Other scores of note came from wicketkeeper Craig Edwards (44), Jason Underwood (37) and Chris Moore (25), while Sam Painter was the pick of the Gele bowlers with three wickets for the loss of 36 runs.

A lacklustre performance at the crease ensured the away side never got close to reaching their total, with just three batsmen making it into double-figures as they collapsed to 108 all out from 34 overs.

Karl Higgins made a promising 31 to emerge as the top run scorer from a dismal innings, with Gareth Edwards (17) and skipper Ed Rooney (16) providing the other brief moments of quality but were ousted far earlier than expected.

Murray-Williams claimed three scalps at a cost of 26 runs, with Sean and Owen Reilly helping themselves to a pair of wickets apiece to put the exclamation point on proceedings.