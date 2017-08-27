Skiing prodigy learns from Olympic stars at prestigious training programme

A COLWYN Bay skiing sensation has been training under the guidance of former Olympic athletes as part of a high-profile camp.

Xavier Poynton, a Year 1 pupil at Rydal Penrhos, spent another week with the Ambition Racing Training Camp, which was held at the Chill Factore in Manchester.

The camp was led by ex-Ambition Athlete Beth Widdup, and also featured an incredible line-up of coaches including Finlay Mikel, who competed at two Olympic Games and four World Championships

Current Irish number one Kieran Norris was also on hand to coach the group, with three-time British Alpine Ski Champion Cara Brown working closely with the six-year-old throughout the week.

She said: “Xavier was great fun to work with, he had a brilliant attitude and was so determined that no matter how many times he fell over he always picked himself up and was back on his feet with a smile on his face.

“Being the youngest (and the smallest!) was not a problem as Xavier fitted right in with the team and gave the older kids some good competition in the race.

“For me, the highlight of Xavier’s week was watching him pushing out the start gate as hard as he could and tuck his way down the slalom course; a real ski racer in the making!”

Xavier showed his immense potential and willingness to get better throughout, taking part in a series of slalom courses that even the most experienced skiers found challenging.

Ambition Racing Team Director Marc Telling, added: “Xavier joined the Ambition Racing team for his second camp of 2017 and by all accounts did not disappoint.

“Hard working, fun loving and always smiling, Xavier put his foot to the floor and came on in leaps and bounds yet again. We are happy to be working with him and will be keeping a close eye on his progress over the coming weeks and months.”