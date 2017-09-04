Batting collapse sees Llandudno downed by Brymbo

LLANDUDNO face a fight to secure a North Wales Cricket League Premier Division top four spot after a 127-run loss at Brymbo.

The reigning champions have no replicated last term’s success and they now find themselves in sixth position in the standing and they are now 17 points behind fourth placed Denbigh with two game remaining.

Jack Rimmington’s side will look to end a disappointing run of form and finish their season on a high when they host Hawarden Park on Saturday.

A stunning century from Conner Davies was the highlight of the home side’s time at the crease, with the talented batsman making 100 before he was skittled by Danial Evans.

The same bowler was also on hand to dismiss Daniel Parry (16) and Chris Craven (39) on his way to figures of 3-43, while Rimmington also picked up two wickets for the loss of 37 runs as the hosts finished their allotted 50 overs on 217-7.

Things did not go well for the visitors at the crease as they proved to be no match for bowling sensation Ben Roberts, who took the scalps of wicketkeeper Robin Smith (0), Evans (17), Rimmington (13), Kevin James (0), and Tom Thornton (11) to end a stunning ten over spell on 5-45.

Despite a top score of 29 from Ajay Dhawan, it was not enough to get the away side anywhere near to their target as they were all out for just 90 after 22 overs in reply, a result that condemned them to their eighth defeat of the campaign.