Colwyn Bay bow out of Emirates FA Cup after thrilling Droylsden defeat

COLWYN Bay bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup as they went down 4-3 at Droylsden.

Two goals from Jamie Rainford and one by Astley Mullholland could not save the Seagulls after twice going two goals down, and they travel to Trafford on Saturday (3pm) in league action as they look to get back to winning ways.

Manager Phill Hadland said: “Our defending as a team and key individual errors in the first half did the damage and left us with a mountain to climb at half-time.

“I thought we battled well second half and in all honesty should have scored more goals as we’ve had significant chances where we should have done better. But our defending in conceding four goals is a problem that we need to rectify for Tuesday’s game at Trafford.”

Another poor start saw the Bay behind inside seven minutes as a goalmouth scramble from a Droylsden corner saw Alex Frost prod the ball home from almost on the line.

Mulholland saw a shot blocked after being set up by Jack Hindle, but Bay were level on 16 minutes when Jamie Menagh’s shot was blocked and Mullholland fired in the rebound.

Menagh then had a shot narrowly over the bar, but Bay fell behind again on 24 minutes when the powerfully built Dominic Smith beat the offside trap and ran clear to fire past Matt Cooper.

Worse was to follow when Menagh’s risky attempted back pass gave the ball away just outside his own area and the ball was crossed in for Ciaran Kilheeney to slide in the home side’s third.

Rainford failed to connect in front of goal from Will Booth’s header before the break, but he found the target on 57 minutes to reduce the arrears.

The hosts restored their advantage on 65 minutes when Jamie Frost cut in from the right and rifled an angled shot into the far corner.

The talented Rainford pulled yet another goal back for the visitors soon after, but despite their best efforts they were unable to find a leveller and exited the competition.