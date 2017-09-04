Mochdre edge closer to relegation after Menai Bridge reverse

STRUGGLING Mochdre were unable to cause a stir at the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division summit as they fell to a narrow 28-run loss at Menai Bridge.

Matty Humphreys’ side must now win their remaining two fixtures to avoid any hopes of avoiding the drop, with the one-time title fancies 17 points adrift of safety ahead of their home clash with Gresford on Saturday.

A much-improved bowling display from the visitors saw Patrick Glover and Humphreys dispose of openers Jack Gower and Ashley Wood for seven and a duck respectively, and the pair struck again when they despatched skipper Dion Holden (19) and Robbie Jones (0) in a rampant spell from the pair.

Things then went the way of the hosts courtesy of a stunning knock from Arwel Thomas, who played a number of eye-catching strokes before he was eventually removed by Glover on 78.

Humphreys continued his excellent form with the wickets of Gethin Roberts (16), Sion Riley (1) and Dion Owen (6) on his way to figures of 5-29 as Bridge were all out for 147.

Zach Ringrose wasted no time in making an impact in the field when he took out Stewart Williams for a duck, and Glover contributed just 11 before was clean bowled by Gethin Roberts.

Humphreys did his best to keep his side in the contest with a superb 53, but he also fell victim to Ringrose alongside Adam Jones (12) and Gareth Colman (3) to end a blistering 12 over spell on 4-33.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides, with Holden (2-34) and Thomas (2-18) helping themselves to a pair of lower order wickets each as the away side managed just 119 all out in reply.