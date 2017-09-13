Huws Gray Alliance match day six predictions

ANOTHER busy weekend in the Huws Gray Alliance is almost upon us, with yet more intriguing ties between sides that are expected to be challenging for promotion.

Sports reporter Dean Jones marks your card with his predictions for each fixture:

Caernarfon Town vs Flint Town United:

Another huge clash for the Canaries against another of the promotion chasing sides, which rounds off a difficult series of fixtures for Iwan Williams’ men.

They were denied all three points at Rhyl last weekend after another polished display which was only undone by a stunning fight back from the Lilywhites.

The Cofis entertain a Flint side that come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Penrhyncoch, and I expect the home side to continue their excellent run in this one.

Prediction: Caernarfon Town 3-1 Flint Town United.

FC Queens Park vs Ruthin Town:

A battle between two sides that have found points hard to come by this season, and they will see this as an ideal opportunity to finally get their respective seasons going.

Chris Williams’ side can take heart from their comeback in their dramatic 4-4 draw with Holywell Town last time out, while Park will be hoping for better fortune on home soil than they encountered during their 3-2 defeat to Gresford Athletic.

Prediction: FC Queens Park 1-2 Ruthin Town.

Guilsfield vs Holyhead Hotspur:

This is another hugely intriguing contest as in-form Holyhead travel to the Guils, who have also shown plenty throughout their opening fixtures.

Campbell Harrison has a wealth of talent at his disposal and his side currently hold the league’s only remaining 100 per cent record, but they will undoubtedly have their work cut out against the in-form side, who have lost just one of their opening five contests and are a formidable presence at home.

Prediction: Guilsfield 1-2 Holyhead Hotspur.

Holywell Town vs Caersws:

The Wellmen have begun the season in positive fashion, but will be disappointed not to have picked up three points at Ruthin having been in control for the majority of the contest.

They have proven that goals are no issue and if they can shut up shop at the back then Johnny Haseldin’s side are going to continue to be a force to be reckoned with.

The Bluebirds will be stung by the loss of Ross Stephens and if their 5-2 home reverse to Porthmadog was any indication then this is going to be another long afternoon at Halkyn Road.

Prediction: Holywell Town 3-0 Caersws.

Llandudno Junction vs Rhyl:

Things do not get any easier for the beleaguered Railwaymen this weekend, and they will do very well to notch their first point of the season against the unbeaten Lilies.

A 5-1 hammering at Denbigh Town was not the ideal preparation for a side that is littered with quality going forward, and early signs point to a far more resolute presence within Niall McGuinness’ squad this season.

Prediction: Llandudno Junction 1-3 Rhyl.

Penrhyncoch vs Airbus Broughton:

The Wingmakers have responded well to their shock loss at FC Queens Park, and they are currently top of the table as they look to make an instant return to the JD Welsh Premier League.

In Alphone Fosu-Mensah they have a powerful presence that is in fine form, but Pen will be no pushovers as was demonstrated by their encouragung 1-1 draw at Flint.

Prediction: Penrhyncoch 0-2 Airbus Broughton.

Porthmadog vs Denbigh Town:

Both Port and Town come into this game on the back of heavy victories, and it would be a huge surprise if there weren’t a great deal of goals in this game.

Joe Chaplin leads the goal scoring charts with seven goals so far for the home side, while former Port striker Josh Davies will be hoping his return to his old club brings with it a win.

Hard to call this one and they may have to share the spoils.

Prediction: Porthmadog 2-2 Denbigh Town.