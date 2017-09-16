RGC continue impressive start with hard-fought Aberavon success

RGC continued their impressive start to the Principality Premiership season with a dramatic 32-24 win over Aberavon.

The Wizards began the game in dominant fashion and their pressure finally told on seven minutes when referee Gwyn Morris awarded a penalty try after a strong spell on the RGC line.

A scrappy period of play from both sides followed, but the hosts managed to get their first points on the board on 18 minutes when New Zealand standout Jacob Botica fired over a penalty in typically composed fashion.

This sprung the home side into life and they reduced the arrears further on 24 minutes when Botica continued his flawless performance with the boot with another well-struck penalty.

The momentum had now shift fully in favour of the Gogs, and former Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy star and Wales U18 international Dan Owen powered over for his first senior try on 36 minutes to put them in the ascendancy. Botica added the conversion.

Mark Jones’ side were in rampant form as the half ended, which resulted in them extended their lead further courtesy of another score from Andrew Williams, with Botica despatching the extras to give them a 23-7 lead at the interval.

After the break saw the visitors come out with a renewed sense of purpose and they found a route back into the contest on 44 minutes when Ben Thomas rounded off a sweeping team move by finding the corner. Williams slotted over the conversion to make it a nine-point game.

The impressive Williams notched a penalty on 59 minutes after both sets of players had been cancelling each other out following the Aber try, and things got even better for the away side on 61 when Chris Banfield produced an exceptional piece of skill to cross the white wash.

Williams remained perfect with the boot with another conversion to restore their lead, only for Botica to immediately hit back with three superb penalties on 65, 67 and 70 minutes to tip the scales in the home side’s favour once again.

Andrew Williams went from hero to villain for RGC when he received a yellow card, but the resolute Gogs’ rearguard held on for a deserved triumph.