Llandudno almost cause upset in Pwllheli defeat

LLANDUDNO almost caused a huge WRU National League Division One North upset before falling to a 14-8 loss to champions Pwllheli.

Despite the reverse this was a hugely encouraging performance from a spirited Llan side, who ran their all-conquering opponents

It was a case of what might have been and had they turned some of the pressure that was put on the home side into points, the result could have been a different score line.

Ryan Pike provided their points with a converted try during the second half after the talented back rounded off an impressive team move, and it was only in the final quarter of play that Pwll’ managed to secure match winning points as the visiting rear-guard finally wilted in the face of some extreme pressure.

They will look to take this good form into their next league fixture, which will take place next Saturday at home to a fancied Llangefni outfit.